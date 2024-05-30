Trending in China | Sand painting: the art of ephemeral beauty

(People's Daily App) 16:47, May 30, 2024

Sand painting is an art form that engages all the senses. The fleeting images it creates not only evoke a dreamy feeling but also provide viewers with a vivid and unique visual feast.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)