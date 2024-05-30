Home>>
Trending in China | Sand painting: the art of ephemeral beauty
(People's Daily App) 16:47, May 30, 2024
Sand painting is an art form that engages all the senses. The fleeting images it creates not only evoke a dreamy feeling but also provide viewers with a vivid and unique visual feast.
(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- ChineseToday | A post-80s devotes himself to bonsai art
- Creative ceramic jewelry showcase unique Chinese aesthetics
- Profile: The challenged Chinese youngster with an art work displayed in the Louvre
- Sino-French sound art exhibition opens in Shanghai
- A glimpse of Jingtailan artworks at Beijing Enamel Factory
- Pic story: inheritor of Ma's Filigree Mosaic art in Tianjin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.