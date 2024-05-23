Most beautiful wetland in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region

Aerial view of Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve, dubbed as "the most beautiful wetland in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region", in north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Kai)

The Hengshui Lake in Hebei is a national nature reserve with the largest single-water surface on the North China Plain, and a complete wetland ecosystem of swamps, waters, mudflats, meadows, and woodlands.

It is also an important stopping and wintering place for migratory birds on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway. To date, 594 species of plants, 45 species of fish, 757 species of insects, 17 species of amphibians and reptiles, 20 species of mammals, and 334 species of birds have been recorded in the nature reserve.

May 22 marked the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Birds swim in the Hengshui Lake National Nature Reserve in north China's Hebei Province, May 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Kai)

