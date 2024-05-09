Water quality of Baiyangdian Lake in north China improves after protection activities

Xinhua) 19:07, May 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows boats cruising on Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

Since the Xiong'an New Area was established in 2017, the lake's rehabilitation and protection activities have been bolstered. As of 2023, the water quality in Baiyangdian had maintained Grade III in the country's five-tier quality system for three consecutive years. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows tourists walking on the boardwalk in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows the scenery at Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows boats cruising on Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows boats cruising on Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows villages in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows villages in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows a tourist dock at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows the scenery at Baiyangdian Lake scenic spot in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024 shows boats cruising on Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

Tourists take a boat touring Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 8, 2024. Baiyangdian, the largest freshwater wetland in northern China, is located in the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei.

