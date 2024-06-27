Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area help workers stay cool in summer heat
Workers are seen at a construction site in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers are seen at a construction site in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
A worker has mung bean soup as a summer refreshment in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers have watermelon as a summer refreshment in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Discover cultural products in Hebei: Baiyangdian reed painting
- Aranya Theater Festival held in Qinhuangdao, north China
- Most beautiful wetland in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region
- Newly opened camping attracts tourists in Qinhuangdao, N China
- Water quality of Baiyangdian Lake in north China improves after protection activities
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.