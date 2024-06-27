Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area help workers stay cool in summer heat

Xinhua) 10:39, June 27, 2024

Workers are seen at a construction site in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A worker has mung bean soup as a summer refreshment in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers have watermelon as a summer refreshment in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2024. Construction sites in Xiong'an New Area have taken various measurements to help workers stay cool in the summer heat. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

