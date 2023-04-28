UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (II)
Editor's note:
China has 43 items on the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the most enlisted country in the world. Now, please join us to appreciate some outstanding items.
Chinese paper-cut
The item "Chinese paper-cut" was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.
Present throughout China and in various ethnic groups, paper-cut is a popular art integral to everyday lives. A predominantly female pursuit, it is transmitted from mother to daughter over a long period of time, beginning in childhood, and is particularly common in rural areas.
As a key part of Chinese social life in all ethnic groups, paper-cut expresses the moral principles, philosophies and aesthetic ideals of its exponents.
It continues to provide an outlet for emotion and is experiencing an unprecedented revival.
Photos
Related Stories
- China encourages integrating intangible cultural heritage, tourism
- UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (1)
- City in China’s Hubei revitalizes ancient Chu-style lacquer decoration technique
- Woodblock paintings depicting West Lake exhibited in Hangzhou
- China's intangible cultural heritages exhibit in Anhui [Video]
- China owns 3rd largest number of world heritage
- Time-honored items shown in Tianjin, N China [Video]
- China's top legislature opens bimonthly session
- State councilor urges protection of China's intangible cultural heritage
- Folk beliefs deliberated on as cultural heritage: official
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.