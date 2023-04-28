UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritages in China (II)

People's Daily Online) 15:55, April 28, 2023

Editor's note:

China has 43 items on the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the most enlisted country in the world. Now, please join us to appreciate some outstanding items.

Chinese paper-cut

The item "Chinese paper-cut" was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

Present throughout China and in various ethnic groups, paper-cut is a popular art integral to everyday lives. A predominantly female pursuit, it is transmitted from mother to daughter over a long period of time, beginning in childhood, and is particularly common in rural areas.

As a key part of Chinese social life in all ethnic groups, paper-cut expresses the moral principles, philosophies and aesthetic ideals of its exponents.

It continues to provide an outlet for emotion and is experiencing an unprecedented revival.

