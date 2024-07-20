Special event held to celebrate birthdays of giant pandas in Sichuan

Xinhua) 09:36, July 20, 2024

Giant panda cubs eat bamboos at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo shoots at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Fu Bao is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Sheng Yi eats bamboo shoots at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Pan Yue enjoys a birthday treat at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Yu Li)

Giant panda Fu Bao is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Rui Rui and its cub enjoy a birthday treat at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Yu Li)

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats bamboo shoots at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Giant panda Bai Ji enjoys a birthday treat at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

This photo shows a cake made of bamboos by the breeders at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Yu Li)

Giant panda Bai Ji (L) and Sheng Lan enjoy a birthday treat at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

Visitors take photos of the giant pandas during a birthday event at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 19, 2024. A special event was held to celebrate the birthdays of giant pandas here on Friday. Carrots, watermelons and other food were prepared for them as the birthday treat. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)