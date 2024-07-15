Giant panda celebrates 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo
Giant panda Hua Ao enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots to celebrate its 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)
