We Are China

Giant panda celebrates 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo

Ecns.cn) 15:53, July 15, 2024

Giant panda Hua Ao enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots to celebrate its 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)

Giant panda Hua Ao enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots to celebrate its 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)

Giant panda Hua Ao enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots to celebrate its 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)

Giant panda Hua Ao enjoys a special cake made of bamboo shoots to celebrate its 17th birthday at Jinan Zoo, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)