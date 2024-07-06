China's first "giant panda college" starts enrolling students

CHENGDU, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The giant panda college under China West Normal University in southwest China's Sichuan Province, known as the hometown to giant pandas, is set to enroll 50 undergraduates this autumn, majoring wildlife and nature reserve management.

The college, established last September by the provincial forestry and grassland administration, is China's first college to feature giant panda studies.

The university has a longstanding focus on the ecological protection of rare wild animal and plant resources in southwest China's mountains. It is the earliest, longest-lasting and most influential university to conduct research in the field of wild giant panda ecology.

The college has signed cooperation agreements with the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, and several national nature reserves.

Wei Wei, a teacher at the college, said that during their college studies, students have the opportunity to pursue internships and gain hands-on experiences at these places, participating in work related to giant panda protection, breeding, and disease prevention and control.

