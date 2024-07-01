Feature: Giant panda-themed cultural event held in Austria

VIENNA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo hosted a spectacular giant panda-themed cultural event on Friday night, attracting hundreds of participants.

Themed "Adorable Pandas, Beautiful China," the event showcased an exhibition of award-winning panda-themed artworks from a recent competition organized by the Chinese Embassy in Austria. Attendees also engaged in quizzes on giant panda conservation efforts.

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei said giant panda is a window for the world to learn about China and a "non-governmental envoy" that promotes China-Austria friendship.

Highlighting the long-standing bilateral cooperation in giant panda conservation and the fruitful results, Qi said that the recent announcement by both sides to extend the collaboration underscored their sustained joint efforts to protect endangered species and promote global biodiversity, and demonstrate the friendly strategic partnership between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Schoenbrunn Zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) signed an agreement to strengthen their cooperation, which dates back to 2003, on giant panda protection and related research.

Pandas Yang Yang and Yuan Yuan now reside at Schoenbrunn Zoo, which co-organized the cultural event with the Chinese Embassy in Austria.

Under the new agreement, a new pair will be sent to the zoo under a 10-year project after Yang Yang and Yuan Yuan's return to China later this year.

Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck, director of Schoenbrunn Zoo, told Xinhua Friday that Yang Yang and Yuan Yuan are among the most popular animals in the zoo, and that the giant pandas have a unique ability to bring people together, connecting different countries and cultures and fostering friendships across borders.

"We are very, very proud because we have great cooperation with the CWCA since over 20 years ago, and we are very happy because through this cooperation, a lot was done for the conservation of the giant panda... we have also managed to have some very good scientific results," Hering-Hagenbeck said, adding that he looks forward to another 10 years of friendship and cooperation with the CWCA.

He also said Schoenbrunn Zoo will renovate and upgrade its facilities to welcome the new panda pair.

At Friday's event, Qi and Hering-Hagenbeck also presented awards to the creators of the artworks on display.

"I love giant pandas and enjoy visiting the two pandas at Schoenbrunn Zoo, so I drew this painting to show the cute and funny side of giant pandas," said Mario Schuster, a resident from the state of Lower Austria and author of the painting titled "A panda holding balloons."

He told Xinhua that he looks forward to visiting China and seeing pandas in their home country.

