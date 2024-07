We Are China

Giant panda Xin Xin pictured at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City

Xinhua) 16:29, July 05, 2024

Giant panda Xin Xin eats bamboo at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Giant panda Xin Xin eats bamboo at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Giant panda Xin Xin eats bamboo at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Giant panda Xin Xin is pictured at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

A girl poses for a photo with a giant panda statue at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico on July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)