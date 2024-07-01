We Are China

In pics: giant pandas at Xining Panda House in Qinghai

Xinhua) 13:09, July 01, 2024

A giant panda eats bamboo at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A giant panda has fun at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

A giant panda rests at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)

A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)

