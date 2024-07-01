In pics: giant pandas at Xining Panda House in Qinghai
A giant panda eats bamboo at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
A giant panda has fun at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
A giant panda rests at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xiaowei)
A giant panda enjoys food at Xining Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ning)
