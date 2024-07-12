China's giant panda Fu Bao draws thousands, sparks tourism boom in Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:21, July 12, 2024

Visitors to the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, need to be quick with their cameras when viewing Fu Bao, the reserve's newest star attraction. Despite long queues, visitors are limited to just five minutes with the popular giant panda.

Since Fu Bao's debut at the base nearly a month ago, she has become a sensation. Fu Bao's enclosure is always bustling, with over 1,000 tourists visiting her daily. Some visitors even return multiple times or stay for extended periods.

The giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/cbgc.scol.com.cn)

"Although five minutes may seem insufficient, we are more than willing to queue up repeatedly to see Fu Bao," said Ji Yanting from Changzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, who came with her mother on July 6.

To ensure safety, the base has implemented visitor restrictions and time limits, granting each visitor five minutes to watch the giant panda.

Visitors take pictures of the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/cbgc.scol.com.cn)

Since the start of the year, the base has received 163,000 tourist arrivals. Particularly after Fu Bao's debut on June 12, the daily number of visitors has doubled, surpassing 2,000. At its busiest, the base witnessed nearly 4,000 visitors in a single day.

Fu Bao has brought prosperity to local B&Bs. Many operators have reported increased visitors, bookings and longer stays, often reaching full capacity on weekends.

The giant panda's allure has extended beyond domestic tourists, igniting a surge in South Korean tourists visiting Sichuan.

"There has been a noticeable rise in foreign tourists, particularly those from South Korea," said a staff member at the giant panda base.

Fu Bao's daily life has piqued the curiosity of many South Koreans, attracting as many as 30 or 40 visitors in a single day and occasionally even tour groups from the country.

