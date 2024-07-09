Giant panda seen before torch relay of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo

Xinhua) 10:34, July 09, 2024

Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen before the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Torchbearer, French navigator Maud Fontenoy holds the Paris 2024 Olympic torch with Giant panda Yuan Zai behind her before the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Giant panda Yuan Zai is seen before the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People pose for photos with giant panda Yuan Zai before the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Torchbearers Rodolphe Delord (R), general director of Beauval Zoo and French navigator Maud Fontenoy pose for photos with twin giant pandas Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu behind them during the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Zoo Parc de Beauval/Handout via Xinhua)

Torchbearer, French navigator Maud Fontenoy looks toward the giant panda Yuan Zai before the relay of the Olympic flame of Paris 2024 at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

