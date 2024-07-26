Summer scenery of Sanya, S China

Xinhua) 09:15, July 26, 2024

A tourist visits Bailu park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2024. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows tourists taking yachts in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the scenery of Bailu park and Linchun river in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the scenery of Bailu park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Sanya Bay in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows tourists visiting Bailu park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the scenery of a mangrove park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the scenery of Sanya Bay in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Sanya, a popular tourist spot in the southern island province of Hainan, boasts excellent natural beauty. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

