Tourists enjoy themselves in Sanya

Xinhua) 16:35, July 19, 2024

Tourists visit a scenic area on a coast in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A tourist poses for photos at a scenic area on a coast in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Foreign tourists visit a scenic area on a coast in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

