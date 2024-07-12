Surge of Russian tourists in Sanya: China's new symbol of openness

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the scenery of Sanya Bay in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A recent influx of Russian tourists to Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, with many sharing their travel photos and videos on social media, has led to widespread discussion among netizens. This phenomenon highlights the growing popularity and international appeal of Sanya as a major tropical tourist destination.

From January to May 2024, Sanya received 38,000 Russian tourists, making it the top source of inbound visitors and 2.6 times the total number of Russian tourists for all of 2023, according to a report from the Sanya Tourism Board sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

Many Russians posted pictures on social media to express their love for Sanya's natural beauty. "We love to sunbathe and swim in the sea while enjoying the beautiful scenery," a Russian tourist said in an interview video provided by the Sanya Tourism Board.

Outside the beach views, seeking traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is popular among foreign tourists. Three Russian tourists visited Sanya to seek TCM treatments for their chronic pain. After two sessions, all three reported notable improvements and expressed their gratitude in a letter to the hospital, commending TCM's effectiveness and the dedicated team at the Sanya Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The Sanya city government has also made significant improvements in international tourism services.

Since March 2024, Sanya has introduced a mobile payment app to make transactions easier for international tourists in Hainan, along with the "Visit Sanya" online consultation and complaint service on overseas platforms like X and Facebook. Additionally, high-end hotels now offer multilingual menus, and major tourist attractions have added Russian and English signage to better serve visitors, Albert Yip, the director general of the Sanya Tourism Board told the Global Times on Thursday.

"There weren't that many Russian tourists six months ago. I've been seeing more and more of these foreign faces. Sometimes, when I go to malls or bars with friends, we meet young Russians who actively start conversations with us," Ye Zhuyun, a local resident, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"I'm happy and proud because the scenery and cultural atmosphere of my hometown are appreciated by people from different parts of the world. Their arrival has brought a multicultural feel to Sanya, making it more international," she added.

"The visa-free policy, the increasing flights between Sanya and Russian-speaking regions, and the tropical scenery, which contrasts sharply with high-latitude areas, are the main reasons attracting tourists from the Russian-speaking world. " Wang Jinwei, a professor at the School of Tourism Sciences at Beijing International Studies University, told the Global Times on Thursday.

"The increase in international tourists, including those from Russia, reflects the growing extent of our opening-up. Sanya serves as an excellent window for showcasing China to the world," Wang added.

Sanya's tropical coastal resources, visa-free policy, leisure sports, TCM, and ethnic cultural attractions have long attracted the Russian-speaking market. Since July 2023, Sanya has opened international flights to several Russian-speaking destinations, including Almaty, Astana, Moscow and Krasnoyarsk, according to the Sanya Tourism Board.

Since September 2023, the implementation of a visa-free policy between China and Russia has facilitated increased cultural and trade exchanges. Building on this, Hainan expanded this policy for citizens of 59 countries to include business, visits, family reunions, medical treatment, exhibitions, and sports events, allowing stays of up to 30 days since February 9.

