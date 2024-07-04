China's top legislator to visit Uzbekistan, Russia

Xinhua) 10:35, July 04, 2024

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay an official goodwill visit to Uzbekistan and Russia from July 6 to 13.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will make the visit at the invitation of Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, Nurdinjon Ismoilov, speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Viacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian Parliament's Lower House, the State Duma, and Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

During the visit, Zhao will also attend the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and the 9th Meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the NPC and the Russian Parliament in Russia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)