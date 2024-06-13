Senior Chinese legislator attends Russia Day reception in Beijing
Peng Qinghua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, addresses the Russia Day reception at the Russian embassy in Beijing, capital of China on June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Peng Qinghua, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, attended the Russia Day reception at the Russian embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.
Peng said China is ready to work with Russia to follow the consensus reached by the two heads of state, take the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations as the main line of the development of bilateral relations this year, seize opportunities and promote cooperation, to contribute to the development and revitalization of respective countries.
