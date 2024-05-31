China, Russia to bring more benefits to their two peoples: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:20, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Russia to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries, and make greater contributions to world security and stability through high-level strategic coordination, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks via video at a high-level think tank forum for scholars from the two countries.

Wang said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, China-Russia relations have gone through the tests of ups and downs to become more mature and tenacious, creating a model for international relations and for relations between neighboring major countries.

Wang noted that the world is in a period of turbulence and experiencing accelerating changes unseen in a century. He said the world now requires major powers to take responsibility, and that China-Russia cooperation has become even more precious.

He said that China will remain committed to its original intentions, build on past achievements and forge ahead with Russia. The two sides should seek common development and rejuvenation through mutual support, achieve mutual benefits through opening-up and cooperation, strengthen public support through exchange and mutual learning, lead global governance with commitment, and participate in international affairs from a just position.

The forum was founded by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Russian International Affairs Council in 2018. This year's event focuses on such topics as China and Russia within a changing international pattern, the links between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, bilateral connectivity, and scientific and technological innovation cooperation.

