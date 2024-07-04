Xi highlights unique value of relations with Russia

09:32, July 04, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for China and Russia to nurture the unique value in their relations and make efforts to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, as well as the basic norms governing international relations.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It was their second meeting in less than two months. Their previous meeting took place in May when Putin made a state visit to China.

Xi underlined the need for China and Russia to continue to strengthen the alignment of their development strategies and strategic coordination in international affairs.

He told Putin that China supports Russia in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of BRICS, uniting the Global South to prevent a "new Cold War" and opposing illegal unilateral sanctions and hegemony.

As the SCO Astana summit is to be held on Thursday, Xi said that China looks forward to working with Russia and other member states to promote the steady development of the organization and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Beijing and Moscow should continue to enhance comprehensive strategic coordination, oppose external interference, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, Xi said.

Putin expressed his gratitude to Xi for the warm reception during his state visit to China in May, saying that they jointly outlined a blueprint for the future development of bilateral relations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He said that Russia-China relations are at their highest level in history, based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

Russia-China relations are nonaligned, do not target any third party, and are in line with the well-being of the two peoples, Putin said.

He assured Xi that Russia supports China in safeguarding its core interests and legitimate rights and interests, and opposes external forces interfering in China's internal affairs and meddling in the South China Sea issue.

Noting that China is about to become the rotating chair of the SCO, Putin said Russia will fully support China and work with other member states to continuously enhance the international influence of the organization, maintain regional peace and security, and promote a more just and equitable international system.

As the rotating chair of BRICS this year, Russia looks forward to enhancing communication and collaboration with China on BRICS cooperation, he added.

Xi emphasized that China always stands on the right side of history, insists on facilitating peace talks, and is willing to continue to make positive efforts to promote the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis and other regional issues.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)