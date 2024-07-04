Home>>
China, Tajikistan economic ties on the rise
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:27, July 04, 2024
Editor's Note: Economic ties between China and Tajikistan have been on the rise. In 2023, the trade volume between China and Tajikistan reached $3.93 billion, increasing over 50 percent year-on-year. In addition, China has been Tajikistan's largest source of investment in recent years. Chinese tourists visiting Tajikistan are also growing.
