Xi says Chinese side to hold China tourism year in Kazakhstan in 2025

Xinhua) 17:03, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that the Chinese side will hold China tourism year in Kazakhstan in 2025.

The Chinese side has also decided to open the second Luban Workshop in the Central Asian country, he said, adding that the two sides will expand cooperation in such fields as media, think tanks, as well as films and television, and encourage more twinning between provinces and cities of the two countries.

Xi, joined by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, made the remarks when meeting with the press following the two leaders' talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)