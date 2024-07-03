Home>>
Xi says China supports Kazakhstan in joining BRICS
(Xinhua) 16:09, July 03, 2024
ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China supports Kazakhstan in joining BRICS, playing the role of a middle power on the international stage and making its due contribution to global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.
Xi made the remarks when he and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev jointly met the press.
