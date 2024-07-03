Home>>
Xi, Tokayev sign joint statement on ties
(Xinhua) 15:30, July 03, 2024
ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev here on Wednesday signed a joint statement between the two countries.
Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend here the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
