Kazakh people will surely build a strong, prosperous New Kazakhstan: Xi

Xinhua) 15:05, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said he believes that under the leadership of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh people will surely build a strong and prosperous New Kazakhstan.

Xi made the remarks during talks with Tokayev in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend here the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)