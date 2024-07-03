Home>>
Xi holds talks with Kazakh President Tokayev
(Xinhua) 13:16, July 03, 2024
ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend here the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
