Xi attends welcome ceremony hosted by Kazakh President Tokayev

Xinhua) 13:09, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday attended a welcome ceremony hosted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend here the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

