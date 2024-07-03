Xi, Kazakh president attend opening ceremony of trans-Caspian international transportation route

Xinhua) 15:21, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev jointly attended here Wednesday an opening ceremony of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route via video link.

Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

