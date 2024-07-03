Home>>
Xi, Kazakh president attend opening ceremony of trans-Caspian international transportation route
(Xinhua) 15:21, July 03, 2024
ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev jointly attended here Wednesday an opening ceremony of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route via video link.
Xi is on a state visit to Kazakhstan and will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says ready to join Tokayev for China-Kazakhstan community with shared future of greater vitality
- Kazakh people will surely build a strong, prosperous New Kazakhstan: Xi
- Xi’s Kazakhstan visit to draw new blueprint for ties, SCO
- Xi holds talks with Kazakh President Tokayev
- Xi attends welcome ceremony hosted by Kazakh President Tokayev
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.