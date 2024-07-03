Home>>
Xi says ready to join Tokayev for China-Kazakhstan community with shared future of greater vitality
(Xinhua) 15:06, July 03, 2024
ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that he is ready to work with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future that is featured in greater substance and vitality.
Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Tokayev.
