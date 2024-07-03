Home>>
Xi receives welcome in Astana
(People's Daily App) 15:54, July 03, 2024
People in Kazakhstan stood by the roadside to welcome President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Xi arrived in Astana for a state visit to the country and the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
