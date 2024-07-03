SCO-themed graphic analysis page unveiled in Astana ahead of upcoming summit

A graphic analysis page, developed in cooperation between the Global Times and People's Daily Digital Communication Co, was unveiled in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 29 ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

With the title of "China contributes to global prosperity with SCO strength," the page has well-selected charts and data, showing that the SCO has become an indispensable engine driving regional as well as global development. It also shows how the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has turbocharged the organization's development. Moving forward, China stands ready to work with SCO participants to advocate for a multipolar world with equality and inclusive economic globalization, and to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The page is being shown on the People's Daily's digital bulletin boards located at Beijing Palace Soluxe Hotel Astana and the Chinese Visa Application Center in Astana till July 4.

Starting from July 2, the graphic analysis page will also be shown on 18,000 digital bulletin boards in China until July 6.

People's Daily Digital Communication Co was founded in 2009. It shoulders the responsibility of newspaper digital distribution, explores integrated development of media and internet of things communication, and develops and deploys a large number of People's Daily's digital bulletin boards. So far, the total number is nearly 18,000, covering workplaces, schools, community buildings, airports, subways and other public spaces.

