Astana ready to host SCO Summit

Ecns.cn) 15:09, July 02, 2024

Photo shows the Independence Square in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 1, 2024.(Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is about to be held. In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan and the venue for the meeting, one can already feel the strong atmosphere in anticipation of the summit.

Flags for the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are hung in front of the landmark buildings in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

Promotional pages for the SCO summit are being displayed on billboards in downtown Astana, Kazakhstan, July 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

The streets of Astana, Kazakhstan are clean and tidy, July 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shan Lu)

