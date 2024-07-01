We Are China

City view of Astana in Kazakhstan

July 01, 2024

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

A man plays with two boys at an installation at the city's central axis in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Tourists visit the city central axis with the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

People enjoy the city view of Astana at the top of the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 28, 2024 shows a view of the the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana, Kazakhstan (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a monument at the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

A woman is pictured at a park by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

People fly kites at a park by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows the city view of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a view of the Beijing Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis with the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in the background, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People jog at a park with the city skyline in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People take a walk at a park with the city's skyline in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis with the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in the background, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

