City view of Astana in Kazakhstan
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)
A man plays with two boys at an installation at the city's central axis in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
Tourists visit the city central axis with the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
People enjoy the city view of Astana at the top of the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on June 28, 2024 shows a view of the the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana, Kazakhstan (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People enjoy their leisure time by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Yu Dongsheng)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a monument at the Independence Square of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)
A woman is pictured at a park by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
People fly kites at a park by the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows the city view of Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a view of the Beijing Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of the Independence Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis with the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in the background, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Baiterek Tower in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People jog at a park with the city skyline in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People take a walk at a park with the city's skyline in the background in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
This photo taken on June 29, 2024 shows a view of Astana's central axis with the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in the background, in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)
Photos
