Iran, Kazakhstan agree to boost cooperation

Xinhua) 21:28, November 16, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iran and Kazakhstan agreed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors and interactions within regional organizations.

The discussions were held between Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, according to a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website on Thursday.

The two sides discussed boosting trade, cultural and scientific exchanges, tourism cooperation and parliamentary interactions, the statement said.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said the two countries' cooperation can play an important role in improving multilateral mechanisms, including their interactions within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

The Kazakh deputy foreign minister stressed his country's firm determination to promote all-out bilateral cooperation and interactions at regional and international levels.

