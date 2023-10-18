Kazakhstan to build 1,300 km of railway in synergy with Belt and Road Initiative, says president

Xinhua) 16:52, October 18, 2023

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said here Wednesday that Kazakhstan plans to build 1,300 km of new railways in the next three years in synergy with the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Following the fundamental interests of the people of Kazakhstan and China, the spirit of friendship and eternal strategic partnership, our country is firmly committed to further promoting the high goals of the Belt and Road Initiative," Tokayev said at the opening of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"Within three years, we plan to build 1,300 km of new railway tracks. We are going to open a third railway border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border, as well as build new dry ports," Tokayev said.

"All of these are real examples of the coupling of major economic projects in Kazakhstan" with the Belt and Road Initiative, the president added.

