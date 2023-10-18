Home>>
Belt and Road Initiative significant, global, future-oriented, says Putin
(Xinhua) 13:28, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping is significant, global, and future-oriented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
The remarks were made at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
Speaking highly of the initiative, Putin said that Russia and China share the desire for universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social welfare, while respecting civilizational diversity and the right of each state to adopt its own development path.
The initiative is built on such basic principles, he noted.
