China to build multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network: Xi
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China will build a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network in joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
In a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi said China will speed up high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express, participate in the trans-Caspian international transportation corridor, and host the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum.
He said that China, together with other parties, will build a new logistics corridor across the Eurasian continent linked by direct railway and road transportation.
"We will vigorously integrate ports, shipping and trading services under the 'Silk Road Maritime,' and accelerate the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Air Silk Road," he said.
