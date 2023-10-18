China to promote green development to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 10:57, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to promote green development as one of the major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

He noted that the country will further deepen cooperation in areas such as green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation, and step up support for the BRI International Green Development Coalition.

"China will continue to hold the BRI Green Innovation Conference, and establish dialogue and exchange mechanisms for the solar industry and a network of experts on green and low-carbon development," Xi said.

He added that China will implement the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road, and provide 100,000 training opportunities for partner countries by 2030.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)