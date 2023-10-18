Xi says humankind is a community with shared future

Xinhua) 10:30, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that humankind is a community with a shared future.

"China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better," Xi said.

He said that through Belt and Road cooperation, China is opening its door even wider to the world, with its inland regions turning from "fullbacks" into "forwards," and coastal regions scaling new heights in their opening-up.

China has become a main trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions and a primary source of investment for more countries. Both Chinese investment overseas and foreign investment in China have boosted friendship, cooperation, confidence and hope, according to Xi.

