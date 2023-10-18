Home>>
Xi highlights guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:28, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday highlighted the guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.
"Important guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation have been laid down, which include the principle of 'planning together, building together, and benefiting together,' the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, and the goal of pursuing high-standard, people-centered and sustainable cooperation," he said.
