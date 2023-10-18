Xi holds talks with Indonesian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Indonesian President Joko Widodo prior to their talks in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Joko Widodo is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay a state visit to China.

Noting that Indonesia is the place where he first proposed the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Xi said that over the past 10 years, China and Indonesia have been following the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, making joint efforts in promoting development and delivering huge benefits to the people of the two countries.

He also hailed the cooperation between the two countries as an important example for international cooperation in building the Belt and Road.

China is willing to continue to enhance mutual support on the path of realizing modernization and national rejuvenation with Indonesia and promote the long-term and steady growth of bilateral relations, so as to provide stronger force for each other's development and inject enduring impetus for world and regional peace and prosperity, Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to continue to make good use of the existing mechanism with Indonesia and deepen all-round strategic cooperation, enhance mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns and progress together on the path toward modernization in keeping with the two countries' respective realities.

Noting that the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway is a "golden brand" for the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries, Xi said China is willing to work with Indonesia to sum up successful experience, make sound efforts in its high-quality operation and foster an economic belt along the railway.

He called on the two sides to deepen the integration of industrial and supply chains and jointly promote the building of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks." He also said China supports relevant localities and enterprises to take part in major development projects in Indonesia.

Xi said China is willing to increase imports of quality agricultural and aquatic products from Indonesia and enhance cooperation in emerging industries such as digital economy, photovoltaic and new-energy vehicles, adding that the country will also actively carry out exchanges and cooperation with Indonesia in sectors such as food and agriculture technologies, poverty alleviation and poverty reduction, health and medicine, education, culture, tourism and youth exchanges.

The two sides should work closely to uphold ASEAN centrality, promote open regionalism and safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Joko Widodo said he fully agrees on President Xi's ideas and opinions on developing the relations between the two countries, noting that Indonesia takes China as an important strategic partner in the country's economic development and construction.

He said Indonesia is looking forward to further promoting communication and cooperation with China, enhancing mutual trust and developing even closer relations, to benefit the two peoples and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

Widodo said Indonesia is willing to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, welcome more Chinese enterprises to take part in the development of Indonesia's new capital and the North Kalimantan Industrial Park, and accelerate the construction of major projects such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks."

He expressed hope to further promote agricultural product exports to China and enhance cooperation in sectors including electric vehicles, finance, and energy security.

Indonesia appreciates the series of important initiatives proposed by Xi and is willing to form synergy between ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the Belt and Road Initiative, Widodo said.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly inaugurated the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway.

They also witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as a coordination mechanism for Belt and Road cooperation, the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, rural development and poverty reduction, sustainable development and inspection and quarantine.

The two sides will also issue a joint statement on deepening all-round strategic cooperation.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Widodo in the Great Hall of the People.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi and Wang Yi also attended the events.

