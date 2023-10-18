Foreign leaders laud China, BRI in meetings with Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from more than 140 countries and 30-plus international organizations are gathering in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Eight foreign leaders held bilateral meetings or talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, during which they lauded the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China's development and its constructive role in international affairs, among others.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that from day one, Kazakhstan has firmly supported and actively participated in the BRI. Over the past decade, China has become a leading country in the world, and the Belt and Road cooperation has yielded remarkable achievements, he added.

Noting that China is Kazakhstan's forever trustworthy friend and partner, Tokayev said Kazakhstan speaks highly of China's just position and positive role in international affairs, including its efforts to promote the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and is willing to strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that during the trip to China, he found that Beijing has become cleaner and more beautiful, and people here are living happier lives. Ethiopia will continue to advance the Belt and Road cooperation and welcome more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, he said.

Ethiopia highly appreciates and actively supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, and is willing to work closely with China to promote their implementation, Ahmed said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the BRI has become an important platform for mutually beneficial cooperation and an important opportunity for countries around the world to achieve common development. Chile highly values and will continue to actively participate in the cooperation, he said.

Chile supports China's efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, Boric said, adding that Chile hopes to become the hub of cooperation between China and Latin American countries and play an active role in promoting the development of the Latin America-China relations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary will firmly support and continue to actively participate in the BRI, and Hungary stays committed to deepening its friendly and cooperative relations with China and will continue to be a trustworthy friend and partner of China in the European Union.

Hungary opposes decoupling, severing supply chains, and the so-called "de-risking," said Orban, noting that Hungary will continue to actively promote cooperation between Central and Eastern European countries with China, and promote the sound and steady growth of Europe-China relations.

Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape said that China's selfless assistance has brought enormous benefits to the people of Papua New Guinea, noting that the country firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and believes that China's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

Marape said strengthening cooperation with China is of great significance not only to Papua New Guinea but also to the world. The two countries will continue to firmly support each other, deepen and strengthen cooperation in various fields within the BRI framework, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation between countries in the South Pacific region and China, he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Indonesia takes China as an important strategic partner in the country's economic development and construction, and is looking forward to further promoting communication and cooperation with China, enhancing mutual trust and developing even closer relations, to benefit the two peoples and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

He said Indonesia is willing to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and accelerate the construction of major projects such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor and "Two Countries, Twin Parks."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia stands with China on all China-related issues and firmly follows the one-China policy, adding that Serbia is proud of its ironclad friendship with China.

Vucic said Serbia fully supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and will continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and deepen friendly cooperation with China in various fields.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hailed the BRI proposed by President Xi as a great project that is open and inclusive, saying that Uzbekistan always firmly supports and actively participates in the initiative.

Uzbekistan hopes to draw on China's poverty alleviation experience, deepen cooperation and exchanges in various fields under the BRI framework and advance the building of a green Silk Road, Mirziyoyev said.

