Chinese vice premier addresses Belt and Road CEO Conference

Xinhua) 09:52, October 18, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the Belt and Road CEO Conference and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng attended the Belt and Road CEO Conference and delivered a speech on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is willing to improve the level of infrastructure connectivity, push forward the expansion and upgrading of trade cooperation, and actively explore new cooperation fields with all parties.

He called on entrepreneurs to carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit and play a bigger role in promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

More than 1,000 people including government officials, representatives of international organizations and renowned entrepreneurs attended the conference.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivers a speech at the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023.

Jose Vinals, chairman of Standard Chartered Group, delivers a speech at the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023.

Representatives attend the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023.

Representatives attend the signing ceremony at the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023.

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, delivers a speech at the Belt and Road CEO Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023.

