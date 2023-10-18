Full text: Toast by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a banquet and extends a warm welcome on behalf of the Chinese government and people to all distinguished guests attending the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Tuesday hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to welcome guests who are in China to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The following is the full text of the toast by President Xi at the banquet.

Toast by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet

Of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

Beijing, October 17, 2023

Your Excellencies Heads of State and Government,

Your Excellencies Heads of International Organizations,

Distinguished Representatives,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Good evening.

It is a great pleasure to meet and gather with so many friends. On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in the name of myself and my wife, I wish to extend a warm welcome to all distinguished guests attending the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Spring is a season of blossoming, and autumn is a time of harvest. Over the past decade since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed, China and BRI partners have worked hand in hand and exemplified the Silk Road spirit, which is characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. Together we have contributed to global connectivity and created platforms for international economic cooperation. Together we have been a driving force for global growth.

Together we have carried out thousands of cooperation projects with solid deliverables. Together we have written a magnificent chapter in promoting a connected world and charting a path for all to prosper individually and collectively. None of these achievements simply fell into our laps, or were granted by anyone. They have been made possible by the governments, businesses and people of BRI partners through hard work, wisdom and courage. Let us take this opportunity to salute all those who have participated in and contributed to Belt and Road cooperation.

The BRI pursues development, promotes win-win outcomes, and inspires hope. Human history shows that a bumper harvest would not be possible without an untiring spirit and unremitting efforts, and the same is true of sustainable achievements that benefit our posterity. This is the responsibility that we, political leaders of this generation, must fulfill toward the people of today and future generations. Belt and Road cooperation, robust and fruitful in its first decade, is now full of dynamism and vitality. We must embark with drive and enthusiasm on the new journey toward another golden decade.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

The world today is far from tranquil. The world economy is under growing downward pressure. Global development is confronted with multiple challenges. That said, we remain unwavering in our belief that the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit is unstoppable, our people's aspiration for a better life remains strong as ever, and the desire of all countries to achieve common development and prosperity is overwhelming. As long as we remain steadfast in our commitment to cooperation and common development, we will accomplish new feats in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation that reflect the spirit of the times and will create a better future for humanity through our joint efforts.

Now, I would like to propose a toast,

To the full success of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation;

To the health of all our guests and your families; and

To each and every one of those who have participated in and contributed to Belt and Road cooperation.

Cheers.

