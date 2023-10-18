Xi meets Uzbek president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2023. Mirziyoyev is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Recalling their meeting in the Chinese city of Xi'an in May, Xi noted that the consensus on bilateral ties reached by the two countries is being fully carried out.

Xi said that the two countries have similar development goals, and China stands ready to work with Uzbekistan to support each other's national modernization drive and build the China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

The two sides must continue to support each other, Xi said, adding that China backs Uzbekistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and firmly opposes any interference in its internal affairs under any excuse.

The two sides should effectively implement the medium- and long-term plan for economic and trade cooperation, advance cooperation in key fields, and create conditions conducive to an early start of the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Xi said.

China supports expanding cooperation in areas including new energy and innovation, Xi said, noting that the country is willing to import more quality products from Uzbekistan.

More Uzbek youths are welcome to study in China and China is willing to provide more scholarship quotas for Uzbek students, Xi said.

He also stressed the need for the two sides to accelerate the establishment of cultural centers in each other's countries as well as the Luban Workshop.

Mirziyoyev hailed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi Jinping as a great project that is open and inclusive, saying that Uzbekistan always firmly supports and actively participates in the initiative.

Uzbekistan hopes to draw on China's poverty alleviation experience, deepen cooperation and exchanges in various fields under the BRI framework and advance the building of a green Silk Road, Mirziyoyev said.

Senior Chinese officials including Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

