Key takeaways from Xi's meetings with foreign leaders attending 3rd BRF

Xinhua) 08:14, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with foreign leaders who gathered in Beijing from near and far to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

The following is a summary of what Xi said during the meetings on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said the two sides should promote further development of China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, and expressed support for Kazakhstan in performing its duties as the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

China is willing to continuously facilitate trade and investment with Kazakhstan, expand imports of high-quality and green agricultural products from Kazakhstan, broaden green energy cooperation with the country, Xi said, noting that China is ready to improve connectivity with Kazakhstan and increase the transport capacity, scale and efficiency of China-Europe freight trains.

When holding talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Xi said Chile is a pioneer in the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Latin America. The two countries should take the signing of the Belt and Road cooperation plan as an opportunity to strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, he said.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Chile to uphold solidarity and cooperation among developing countries, and safeguard true multilateralism and free trade, he added.

Meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Xi said the two sides should take the establishment of the all-weather strategic partnership as an opportunity to advance common development and win-win cooperation, promote South-South solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard international equity and justice.

China is willing to support and participate in Ethiopia's post-war reconstruction and economic revitalization, and implement the Global Development Initiative to help Ethiopia achieve development, said Xi.

When meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Xi stressed China's commitment to promoting a deep synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Hungary's "Opening to the East" policy, and sharing development opportunities and achievements.

China stands ready to work with Hungary to continue to lead cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries in the right direction and promote steady and sustained progress in China-Europe relations, Xi noted.

During the meeting with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, Xi said Papua New Guinea has played a leading and exemplary role in the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Pacific island countries.

He noted that China's assistance to Pacific island countries is candid, sincere and selfless. It does not attach political conditions or seek exclusive rights in conducting such assistance.

When holding talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Xi noted that the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway is a "golden brand" for the Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries. China is willing to work with Indonesia to sum up successful experience, make sound efforts in its high-quality operation and foster an economic belt along the railway, Xi added.

The two heads of state jointly inaugurated the official operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway.

During the meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Xi called Serbia "an ironclad friend" of China, saying that the bilateral relations have withstood changes in the international landscape over recent years.

China stands ready to continue to strengthen strategic synergy with Serbia in order to translate the traditional friendship between the two countries into more fruits of practical cooperation, Xi said.

When meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Xi said that the two countries have similar development goals, and China stands ready to work with Uzbekistan to support each other's national modernization drive and build the China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

The two sides should effectively implement the medium- and long-term plan for economic and trade cooperation, advance cooperation in key fields, and create conditions conducive to an early start of the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Xi said.

