Cypriot scholar: BRI a powerful driver of international exchange and cooperation

Charalampos Stamelos, a legal expert at the European University of Cyprus. (Photo provided by Zhongnan University of Economics and Law)

Dr. Charalampos Stamelos, a legal expert at the European University of Cyprus, told People's Daily Online during an exclusive interview that China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become a robust promoter of international exchange and cooperation, saying that it is a win-win initiative benefiting all participants.

During his recent visit to Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Stamelos stated that the BRI can provide Greece and Cyprus with more trade opportunities. By actively participating in this global endeavor, both countries can expand their economic perspective and strengthen their roles in international commerce.

Stamelos pointed out that for Greece, the development of Piraeus Port is a key project that can not only promote Greece's economic development, but also deepen the country's cooperation with China. "The development of the port has brought economic benefits to both parties and made the Port of Piraeus an important entry point for Chinese products to enter the European market," he said.

Stamelos said that the BRI enables Cyprus to engage with both Greece and China, fostering multifaceted cooperation in various fields, including culture and education, believing that "this initiative is more than an economic partnership; it is the foundation for lasting diplomatic and cultural relationships."

According to Stamelos, both Greece and Cyprus are important nodes of the BRI and are important gateways for Western European countries to maximize the opportunities the initiative provides. European countries can leverage these connections for trade and commercial cooperation, expanding the initiative's reach across the continent.

Reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the BRI, Stamelos said that as the world becomes increasingly interconnected and the initiative continues to be implemented, the relationship between Greece, Cyprus and other countries and China is becoming increasingly prominent.

“The Belt and Road Initiative holds great promise for all parties involved, demonstrating the power of international cooperation and highlighting the potential for economic growth, academic exchange and cultural understanding,” he stated, "As these ancient civilizations continue to shape the future, cooperation among them will undoubtedly contribute to a more harmonious and interconnected world."

(Rodanthi, a Greek instructor at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, also contributed to this article)

