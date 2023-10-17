Home>>
Xi meets Serbian president
(Xinhua) 17:06, October 17, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday in Beijing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Silk Roads: Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor
- Argentinian journalist urges more BRI coverage
- Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
- The BRI is our future: Georgian journalist
- Inspirational tour across China: Pakistani researcher hails BRI's role in promoting global development
- Tanzanian journalist: Let's keep the cooperation for the future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.