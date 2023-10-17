Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 16:54, October 17, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

