Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan arrives in Beijing for 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation
(Xinhua) 16:54, October 17, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
