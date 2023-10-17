Home>>
BRI In Numbers: Cultivating Global Connectivity
(People's Daily Online) 15:22, October 17, 2023
To promote greater connectivity through BRI cooperation, China and participating countries have continued to facilitate policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and closer people-to-people ties, by orienting towards “hard connectivity” in infrastructure, bolstering “soft connectivity” through harmonized rules and standards, and strengthening people-to-people bonds. As its scope expands, the BRI has become the world’s largest platform for international cooperation, with the broadest coverage.
